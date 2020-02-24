Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is ING Groep NV’s 5th Largest Position

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,352 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.5% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.