ProCurrency 1-Day Volume Hits $245.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProCurrency has a market cap of $3,073.00 and $245.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.02878260 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.