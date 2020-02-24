Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $38.14 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, OOOBTC, BitForex and Huobi. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,655,923,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,885,784 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex, LBank and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

