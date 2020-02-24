Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.10 Million

Brokerages expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to report sales of $850.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.40 million. Prologis reported sales of $696.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,998,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

