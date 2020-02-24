Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $402,905.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00008628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

