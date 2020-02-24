Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 213,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $56,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

