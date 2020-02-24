Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. Protective Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,302.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

