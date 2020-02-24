Proxeus (XES) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

