Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,490 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,668.67 ($21.95).

PRU traded down GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,420.50 ($18.69). 9,087,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,436.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,416.78. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 132.20 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

