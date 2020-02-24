PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Earnings on Monday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.