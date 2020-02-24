PTON (PTON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $299.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. PTON has a market capitalization of $867,155.00 and $299.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

