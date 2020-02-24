Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Public Storage worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,252.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 240,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $225.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.59 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

