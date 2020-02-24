Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $9,143,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.59 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.