PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Capitalization Tops $355,615.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $355,615.00 and $57,409.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.