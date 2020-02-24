Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2020 – Pulse Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

2/14/2020 – Pulse Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

2/11/2020 – Pulse Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Pulse Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Pulse Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Shares of PLSE opened at $7.02 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Get Pulse Biosciences Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.