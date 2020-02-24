PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $169,770.00 and $123.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045230 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,611.95 or 0.99886225 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071360 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000856 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,001,897,993 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

