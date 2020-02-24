Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.71). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 139,731 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,664 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

