Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Iamgold by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Iamgold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Iamgold by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

