Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE OR opened at $10.43 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

