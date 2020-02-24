Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

