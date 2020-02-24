Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Issued By KeyCorp

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:TRN opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,002 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $167,721.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 122,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

