Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancshares Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Home Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $736,465 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

