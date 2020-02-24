Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Imperial Capital

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

