Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $99.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 103,246 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

