Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

