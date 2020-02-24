Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

GMED opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Globus Medical by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

