Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Reduced by Analyst

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

NYSE:JBT opened at $111.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,211,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $457,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

