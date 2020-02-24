Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Cut by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.87 and a 12 month high of C$18.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of $382.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

