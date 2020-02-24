Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

