Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Reduced by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 114,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.