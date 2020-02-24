Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SAH opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

