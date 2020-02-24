Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Reduced by Analyst

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,716.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $313,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 306,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 293,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

