Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 884,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

