Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Lifted by Analyst

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.03.

Welltower stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

