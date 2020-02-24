Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Issued By KeyCorp

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.24.

PE stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

