Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Boosted by Griffin Securities

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synopsys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $149.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

