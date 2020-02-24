Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Asanko Gold Inc Cut by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Asanko Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

AKG opened at $1.00 on Monday. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 883,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 483,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

