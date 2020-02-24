Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOD. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

