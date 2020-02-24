Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Lowered by Analyst

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,926,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

