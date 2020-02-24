Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Reduced by KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

NYSE:MGY opened at $8.57 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $37,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,359.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,137 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 660,501 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

