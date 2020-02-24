Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $65.81 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

