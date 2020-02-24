Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Decreased by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

