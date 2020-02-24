Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issued By William Blair

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $12.45 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 183.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

