Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Lowered by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.23.

Shares of HBM opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

