Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Issued By First Analysis

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – First Analysis issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

CBZ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1,421.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in CBIZ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CBIZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CBIZ by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,755,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $5,062,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

