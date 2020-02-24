Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brady Corp Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brady in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Brady stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,469 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 474.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brady by 46.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brady by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

