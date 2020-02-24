Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,292,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Entergy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 276,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

