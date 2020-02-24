Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Reduced by Analyst

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 499,561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

