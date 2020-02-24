Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OraSure Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

