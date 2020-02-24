Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $15.82 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

